Hudson Valley to See Huge Fireworks Shortage This Year

Fourth of July will be here in less than 2 weeks, and what would a post-pandemic celebration be without fireworks? Let's just say "pretty lame." There needs to be fireworks.

In New York State you can not legally possess, purchase or send off, the legit fireworks, all you can purchase is what is actually under the category known as a "Sparkler."

Why are you hearing about there being a "Fireworks Shortage?" First toilet paper, then ketchup, cleaning products, bleach and now fireworks? Yep, This pandemic just keeps on comin'.

So here is what I gathered from a few different places. Yep. The reason to blame is Covid. Well, not COVID, right now, but the last 16 months or so. Apparently there were more people at home and guess what they were doing? Ok, can't guess? I will tell you, they were buying fireworks. Surprising, right? Here I thought everyone was just stocking up on paper towels and toilet paper, I had no idea that people were buying copious amounts of fireworks and setting them off, then restocking. My street is pretty dull, I guess.

So that is the big reason, people bought up all the fireworks, which leaves companies/ distributors with less to sell to retailers, which means they will cost you a bit more because of supply and demand.

However, there is a bit of good news, you will not miss out on the fireworks, we will not allow it. While you will not be able to purchase them, we do have a list for you off the places in the Hudson Valley that you can go see the fireworks with your family and let's face it, that is probably much safer too.

