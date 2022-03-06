Tour Beacon, NY on an Electric Bike

Get a unique view of one of the most popular Hudson Valley towns with a new mode of transportation.

If you've traveled to any of the big cities recently you've probably seen motorized scooters scooting around town. One Dutchess County town took the hint and has added a pretty cool feature.

Pedego Electric Bikes has opened up shop in Beacon. On the Pedego Beacon Facebook page they write:

Pedego Beacon is a locally-owned store where you'll be treated like family. We are the region's foremost electric bike experts offering sales, rentals, accessories, and service. Pedego® stands for premium quality and local service. There is no substitute for a brick and mortar store in your community. Stop by and try a Pedego for free. Once you ride a Pedego, everything else is just an e-bike.

At Pedego Beacon not only can you buy an electric bike, but you can rent one too. The Hudson Valley community prides itself on its knowledge of the counties and towns that make them up, but have you ever explored Beacon on an eclectic bike? Probably not.

Now you can!

What are some pros to taking an electric bike around Beacon?

Pedego explains riders will have the "freedom to see more in less time" as well as feel like a kid again, without having to do all that peddling.

Pedego Beacon is open Monday through Sunday. Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 12 PM. You have your choice of riding in style on the Comfort Cruiser or the Element for 2 to 6 hours or even a weekly pass.

Check out Pedego Beacon at 332 Fishkill Avenue in Beacon or online at PedegoElectricBikes.com

