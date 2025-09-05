After a few pleasant days of fall-like weather, summer storms blew up across areas of the state. Some parts of New York state were affected by heavy thunderstorms Thursday evening, according to reports. Meteorologists say that a possible tornado touched down in one town, as a line of storms moved through.

While this season has not been like 2024's record year for tornadoes, New York has still been affected by severe weather.

The second deadliest tornado in state history struck earlier in the summer, as The New York Post reported that a twister touched down in the hamlet of Clarks Mills in late June. The tornado took the lives of three people, as The Post Standard reported that twin 6-year-old girls, and a 50-year-old woman were tragically killed during the storm.

Possible Tornado Touches Down In New York State

WKTV reports that a brief tornado may have touched down in the town of Ava in Oneida County Thursday evening. Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas says that there was rotation picked up by radar, and that wind damage was reported in the area where the storms hit.

The National Weather Service will send a team to survey the area Friday.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).