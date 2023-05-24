Reservations For Hudson Valley ‘Swimming Hole’ Voted Best in U.S.

It's been one of the Hudson Valley's best-kept secrets for generations, but thanks to the Internet you'll need to get in line if you want to visit.

Ten years ago, a peaceful swimming hole that only a few people knew about became overrun with tourists. Soon, the tranquil spot was filled with thousands of boisterous millennials who left the place littered with broken glass, trash and even human waste.

Tourism blogs and TikTok videos have made it difficult to keep places like this a secret, drawing crowds of people to places that have been cherished by Hudson Valley families for generations. In an effort to protect these natural treasures, local authorities have resorted to policing and limiting access. It's truly a case of obnoxious people ruining it for the rest of us.

Most likely you've heard all about the Peekamoose Blue Hole. Located in the Catskill Forest Preserve just west of Woodstock and Kerhonkson, The Blue Hole is a part of the Roundout Creek where sand and gravel form a "swirling whirlpool". The depression in the streambed causes the water to appear to be a deep blue color, adding to the beauty of this natural wonder.

Because the area has become so popular, the DEC has laid out some special regulations for the Blue Hole. A reservation system has been put in place that requires visitors to obtain a $10 permit. This is the only way you'll be able to enter the area and park your car because cars without permits will be towed from the area.

Reservations can only be made seven days or less before visiting and can even be arranged on the same day. For more information on visiting the Blue Hole and other regulations that are in place this year, you can visit the DEC's website.

30 Beautiful Sights, Nature Hikes, and Historical Landmarks in the Hudson Valley Welcome to some of the best Nature Trails, Historical Landmarks, and all-around great views right here in the Hudson Valley!

The Valley is filled to the brim with amazing places you can go right now, so what are you waiting for?