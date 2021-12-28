We've compiled a list of the Top 5 Places to Party in Poughkeepsie this New Year's Eve.

If you are like me, you don't get out of Poughkeepsie much. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, I'm not quite sure, but on New Year's I definitely like to play it safe and stay close to home. Here are 5 New Year's Eve parties only a short Uber ride away, that are guaranteed to be a good time.

Top 5 New Years Eve Parties in Poughkeepsie (In no particular order)

5. Shadows on the Hudson New Year's Eve

The beautiful Shadows on the Poughkeepsie waterfront is offering up a menu fit for a king or queen. With a menu offering up shrimp and scallops to filet mignon and prime rib, you can't go wrong! Plus a champagne toast of course. Shadows will do two seatings 4pm-8:15pm for $65.95 per person and 8:30pm-10pm for $70.95 per person. Get more info here.

4. New Year's Eve at Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphy's is always a fun time, as is their New Years' parties, having attended myself in the past. This year Lia and the crew are offering up a four-course dinner from 7-10 pm and a 4-hour open bar 8 pm - midnight with a champagne toast at midnight and live music from The Ceesar Band for $95. Get more info here.

3. Refinery 51 New Year's Eve Party

Refinery 51 at 51 Market St is offering a 3-course meal, open bar, champagne toast at midnight, and a DJ all night long for $100 starting at 8 pm. Get more info on Poughkeepsie's newest hotspot here.

2. New Year's Eve at The Derby

One of my favorite area spots, Joe and the crew at The Derby are doing a no-frills New Year's party with no pricey admission or elaborate setup. It is New Year's though, so do come dressed to impress, but $5 will get you in the door with a champagne toast at midnight. Sounds like a win to me! Get more info on The Derby here.

1. Mahoney's New Year's Eve Gala & Comedy

Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse is doing a comedy night in conjunction with Laugh It Up featuring Ken Krantz, Mike Keegan, and Carla Oakerson. $100 ticket includes appetizers, a 5-star buffet dinner, an open bar, dessert table, party favors, champagne toast, and a balloon drop at midnight. Get more info here.

For some other New Years' celebrations in Poughkeepsie and throughout the Hudson Valley area, check out this article here. And please as always, drink responsibly.