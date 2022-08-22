Tommy Lee Says He Posted Nude Photo During ‘Motherf—ing Bender’

Tommy Lee shed some light on the nude selfie he uploaded to social media last week, telling fans he decided to share the revealing photo while in the middle of a "motherfucking bender."

The drummer elucidated on the picture of his penis — which greeted social media users in the wee small hours of the morning earlier this month and quickly went viral — during Motley Crue's show on Sunday night in San Antonio.

"Couple weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherfucking bender, bro. A bender," Lee told the audience in a video he shared on Twitter, which you can see below. "I got fucking sideways as fuck and got naked and posted pictures of my dick."

After being met with resounding applause, Lee then encouraged viewers to get in on the fun themselves.

"And usually, I mean, I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties," he said. "But tonight? Tonight it's equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone's dick. C'mon, boys, pull your shit out. Pull your fucking junk out. Let's go."

The drummer then egged on a man in a pink shirt who appeared to be game. But when the camera crew showed him on the video screens, he pointed to a woman next to him and shook his head.

"The wife says no? Divorce," Lee deadpanned.

Lee, of course, is no stranger to having his unmentionables viewed by the world. The drummer's honeymoon sex tape with then-wife Pamela Anderson was stolen in 1995 and released on the internet, becoming one of the first examples of an internet celebrity sex tape. The scandal served as the basis for the 2022 Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

Motley Crue is approaching the end of their summer-long Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act. The trek, which was delayed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, will end on Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.