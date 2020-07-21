This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week we'll feature Tom Petty's Into the Great Wide Open.

Into the Great Wide Open is the eighth studio album from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, released July 2, 1991.

The first single, Learning to Fly, became the band's joint longest-running number-one single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, spending six weeks at the top spot.

The second single, Out in the Cold, also made number-one on the Mainstream Rock chart for two weeks.

The tracklisting for Into the Great Wide Open:

Learning to Fly Kings Highway Into the Great Wide Open Two Gunslingers The Dark of the Sun All or Nothin' All the Wrong Reason Too Good to be True Out in the Cold You and I Will Meet Again Making Some Noise Make it Last

