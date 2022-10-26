Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.

Police say the 27-year-old suspect is facing charges, including making a threat of mass harm.

Man Angry Because of Toilet Paper

WROC is reporting that the 27-year-old parolee says that police were called Sunday to reports of "an intoxicated man threatening to kill employees.". The Geneva Police Department said the suspect had threatened to shoot and kill employees at the business, though they later found that he did not possess any sort of firearm at the time.

Police said the man was apparently upset over toilet paper, though there aren't too many details available what exactly got him so upset that day. Police say he was arrested in the parking lot of the business, though they did not indicate whether or not they confiscated his toilet paper.

More People Across the State That Can't Stay out of Trouble

Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

What makes this case a bit unusual is what sort of object police say the suspect used to assault the victim.

Person Attacked With Large TV

Syracuse.com says that the suspect used a 70-inch television, belonging to the victim, to attack her the afternoon of October 7. Police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court that the woman was taken to the hospital, as she suffered injuries to her shoulder and needed stitches to her right shin.

Police said they found the suspect nearby and tried to arrest him. The suspect would have to be taken down to the ground by police, as offcials ]say he resisted arrest. There is no word what the fight was over that day, though Syracuse.com says the TV was broken beyond repair.

According to retailers, a 70-inch TV typically weighs between 55 and 75 pounds.