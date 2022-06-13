Todd Rundgren Bringing Unpredictable Tour To Hudson Valley

Todd Rundgren will perform in Orange County this summer.

Rock legend Todd Rundgren, a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and record producer began his career in the mid-1960s with the start of his band Nazz (1967). He'd leave Nazz and go solo 2 years later. 1972 saw the release of the album Something/Anything? featuring a couple of his most well-known songs, "Hello It's Me" and "I Saw the Light". His 1983 single "Bang on the Drum All Day" is another popular favorite. Rundgren also formed the rock band Utopia which was active from 1973 to 1976.

Producing Credits

In addition to his biggest success as a producer, 1977's Bat Out of Hell from Meat Loaf, his other production credits include Badfinger's Straight Up (1971), Grand Funk Railroad's We're an American Band (1973), and New York Dolls' New York Dolls (1973).

Get our free mobile app

Fronting The Cars

Todd Rundgren actually fronted the short-lived reunion of The Cars under the name The New Cars active from 2005-2007. The band featured original members Elliot Easton on guitar and Greg Hawkes on keyboards, along with Rundgren on lead vocals, Rundgren's former Utopia bandmate Kasim Sulton on bass, and drummer Prairie Prince of The Tubes. The band releases a live album that also featured a couple of new songs. I actually really liked The New Cars and was happy to see them perform live at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill in 2006.

Official video for The New Cars "Not Tonight" featuring Todd Rundgren on lead vocals.

Todd Rundgren at Sugarloaf PAC July 26

Todd Rundgren brings his Unpredictable Tour to Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night, July 26. Tickets are available through OME Events and Ticketmaster. Listen to win tickets all this week with The Mystery Riff afternoons at 4:20 pm on 101.5 WPDH.