Over 60,000 Hudson Valley residents lost power and around 20,000 remain in the dark.

Central Hudson crews were out in the field Tuesday night repairing over 200 individual damage locations that have interrupted service to more than 22,000 homes and businesses throughout the service area during a powerful storm that hit Ulster, Dutchess and Orange Counties.

"Crews will continue to work to restore power, however, given the severity of the existing damage, coupled with more storm activity in the forecast, we expect restoration efforts to continue into Wednesday in the most heavily impacted areas," Central Hudson stated.

As of Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. Central Hudson reports there are still nearly 230 outages that impact over 10,280 customers

"Stay at least 30 feet away and remember that downed lines can become entangled and hidden in fallen limbs. Residents should also remember to assume any downed power lines are live," Central Hudson adds.

Orange and Rockland Utilities reported as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday 3,700 customers were still without power. A total of about 8,700 lost power Tuesday. Power has been restored to 5,000 customers.

NYSEG reports about 6,000 of the 32,000 impacted customers remained without power as of NYSEG's last update. Customers in Brewster and Liberty were impacted the most.

Con Edison reports nearly one thousand customers remain without power as of Wednesday morning.

Officials from all companies haven't provided a timeline for when they expect all power to be restored but hope to have power restored today.

