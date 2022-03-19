The Reason People Are Throwing Cheese at Cars in the Hudson Valley

First porn, now cheese? Hilarious or obnoxious, you at least have to give the Hudson Valley points for creativity.

Only in New York

My interest in Hudson Valley residents hurling the most random things imaginable out of their cars started when I found out I wasn't the only person to discover adult material strewn on the road from an erotic litterbug. While the NSFW lawn decorations may have been a weird and random occurrence, there may actually be a reason why New Paltz residents are having close encounters of the "curd" kind. I'll explain.

Flying Dairy Products

In what should go down as the most hilarious question in the history of the internet, a New Paltz resident recently took to Facebook to ask this:

Has anyone else been driving on/around Main Street (specifically near the post office) and had cheese thrown at their car? My brother and I were driving around there a couple of days ago and it was the weirdest thing, a balled up slice of cheese hit his windshield and we could tell where it was from.

Surprisingly, the answer was yes. "Happened to my mom and daughter! Lmao", responded one commenter. "Kids in a small blue car threw it at her. It hit the car. So yup!" Luckily, most of the 100-plus commenters all had a sense of humor about the un-brie-lievable event. While there actually may be an answer to why people are cheese-tossing, let's take a look at some of the best responses to one of my favorite Hudson Valley "slice" of life stories (see what I did there?) first.

Facebook/New Paltz Community Facebook/New Paltz Community loading...

There was also corroboration on the potential culprits, with one commenter saying "I saw a blue car throwing something at cars the other day [too]. I Didn't know what it was". Ok back to the puns.

Facebook/New Paltz Community Facebook/New Paltz Community loading...

Some people were surprisingly appreciative of the dairy-slinger.

Facebook/New Paltz Community Facebook/New Paltz Community loading...

But I think these ones should take top prize:

Facebook/New Paltz Community Facebook/New Paltz Community loading...

While I don't think there could actually ever be a "reason", the origin of the attacks may me the most obvious: TikTok. "It’s an internet trend lol", said one commenter, and with some quick research, it turns out they may be right. From an article from August of last year:

TikTok users, many of them teens, take part in a “challenge” to toss slices of cheese onto things... Philly Voice reports that some teens were charged with disorderly conduct after covering a home and two cars in cheese slices. The trend has spread to Canada and the RCMP warns that people who throw stuff at cars can be charged as well.

Thanks, the Internet. Honestly, the thing I'd be most embarrassed by if I were nabbed tossing cheese isn't the fact I was caught, but that I was 8 months late to a freakin' TikTok trend.

8 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Burgers In The Country In a recent list of the " 100 Best Burgers In America " from Food Network, New York made the list 8 times. The list from Food Network highlights over 105 restaurants from across America where you can find the best burgers. To have 8 slots is pretty cool.

Here's a look at those 8: