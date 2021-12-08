Thousands Lined The Streets of Rhinebeck for Sinterklaas 2021

The holiday season has finally arrived in the Hudson Valley. This past weekend a popular annual parade and celebration made it's return after a year off.

Sinterklaas made it's big return to the streets of Rhinebeck for 2021. The festival was set to bring 10,000 people from all over the Hudson Valley to line the streets as the celebration mades its way through the cozy Dutchess County town.

Last years Sinterklaas was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however this years even went off without a hitch.

So what is Sinterklaas exactly? While many adults enjoy the festive day in Rhinebeck, it's all about the kids. According to SinterklaasHudsonValley.com Sinterklaas is a celebration where "children are transformed into Kings and Queens and honored as the bringers of the light at the darkest time of year."

Rhinebeck has adopted Sinterklaas to honor their Dutch heritage "by re-creating a celebration that the Dutch settlers brought to Rhinebeck over 300 years ago."

Leading up to Sinterklaas, workshops were offered to children to create crowns and branches which play an important role during Sinterklaas. The crowns and branches, which are decked out in glitz and glam, were then laid out on the streets of Rhinebeck for children to collect and use to make 3 important wishes. One wish for their family, a second wish for their community and a third wish for the world.

Sinterklaas brings a childlike wonder to the holiday season in the Hudson Valley like no other. If you weren't able to make it this year take a look at the beautiful photos captured by Hudson Valley photographer Chuck Merrihew below.

For more about the history of Sinterklaas, check out SinterklaasHudsonValley.com.

Will you be attending Sinterklaas next year? I know I will!