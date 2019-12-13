This Week’s Rock News: New AC/DC Album on the Way?

Welcome to another weekend. It seems that time is flying. Christmas is only a week and a few days away. But it's been a week of pretty good news in the world of rock and roll.

We started out the week with news about a new AC/DC album. The news didn't actually come from AC/DC, but it did come from a pretty reliable source. We've got more details on this week's rock news. Just click on the link below.

If you are a Beatles fan you might want to plan a trip into New York City before Dec. 22. Why? Because there is a new pop-up store that you and every Beatles fan will want to get to. That is good news. Find out more on this week's rock news.

Got a Led Zeppelin fan in your life? Or maybe you're the fan. Either way you're going to want to listen to this week's rock news to find out about some cool new collectibles. Just click on the link below for the scoop.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show. But if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Have a great weekend and thanks for listening.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

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