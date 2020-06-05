This Week’s Rock News: Motley Crue/ Def Leppard Tour Canceled

Welcome to the weekend. The Mid Hudson Valley is about to enter phase two of reopening, and that means next week you could be eating outside, but at a restaurant. With a waitstaff and everything. It almost feels like normal. But it may be a while before the rock and roll world is totally back to normal.

Even though it took a while, the big Motley crue/Def leppard tour with Poison and Joan Jett has been canceled to to the pandemic. We've got more details in this week's rock news. Just click on the link below.

This week we also had to say goodbye to a great guitarist who has worked with some of the greats. 2020 has been a sucky year to say the least. But it's not all bad news this week.

Cat Stevens has a new version of an old favorite coming out this year, and one of our favorite Eric Clapton albums is getting a re-release with a couple of bonus tracks. You can get all the info by listening to this weeks rock news below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.

