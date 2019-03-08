This Week’s Rock News: Dead & Co May Headline Woodstock 50

Here we are, another Friday and another week of rock news to tell you about. A couple of cool concerts, a book and a movie make it to this week's rock news.

First of all, even though nothing official has been announced, it looks like Michael Lang's Woodstock 50 is beginning to take shape. There will be a mix of old and new bands if the reports are correct. Find out more by listening to this week's rock news. Just click the link below.

There is also good news this week for Alice Cooper fans. Alice has announced a summer tour, and you can find out dates and venues around our area by listening to this week's rock news.

A new book from Pete Townshend and a movie about Randy Bachman featuring some of our favorite rock starts round out the rock news for this week.

