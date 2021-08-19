This Moth Needs To Be Reported Immediately If You See It In New York [PHOTO]

It's August, so if you walk outside, chances are you're going to see many different kinds of bugs and pests. I know I see mosquitos, wasps, ants, and gnats on a daily basis outside where I live. Some bugs you think nothing of, but there is a handful that needs attention.

According to New York Agriculture and Markets, there's an invasive moth that has been reported in parts of Western New York. It's called the Box Tree Moth.

You can see some photos below.

This moth is from East Asia and is a major threat to boxwood plants in Western New York and New York State. Boxwood plants are extremely valuable to the nursery industry here in our region.

The State Agriculture Department is asking residents in Western New York to report it if they see this moth. Document where and when you saw the Box Tree Moth.

I've seen some moths in my yard, but not sure if it's the Box Tree Moth. Usually, I don't pay enough attention to the details of the bugs I see, but seeing this moth and reporting it will keep the agriculture community in Western New York safe.

Bugs such as this look harmless, but there's a reason people are asked to report them if they see them. They are a threat to the nursery industry.

