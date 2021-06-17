When used properly, a roundabout serves its purpose pretty well. It's when people don't know how to make their way through them, where it gets complicated. Here's how to handle a roundabout when on the roadways.

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, studies show that roundabouts lower the number and severity of accidents at an intersection, compared to intersections controlled by stop signs or traffic signals. Over the years, we have seen more roundabouts pop up across the Hudson Valley. I'll admit that they have improved certain intersections in the Hudson Valley, but I have noticed that a lot of people seem to have trouble making it through a roundabout.

Anytime I see a roundabout, I'm reminded of the movie European Vacation, where Chevy Chase "just can't get left". So how do you make your way through these roundabouts without having people honk and yell at you?

Know Your Exit

When entering a roundabout, be sure to look for the exit or street you need. This will help you figure out which exit to take.

Obey the Yield

Keep in mind you will have a yield sign, obey it, and look for other drivers, pedestrians, or bicyclists. Don't just barrel out in the intersection without any care for other drivers.

Stay in Your Lane and Use Your Turn Signal

Once in the roundabout, stay in your lane and use your turn signal to alert other drivers that you are turning. Yes, your turn signal, you have them, please for the sake of everyone, use them.

Use Your Mirrors

If you change lanes within the roundabout, be sure to look for other drivers by checking your mirrors. I've seen so many Hudson Valley drivers look so confused once entering a roundabout. Hope this helps.

