Ok, for me, my kitchen is my happy place, so when I hear that there is something (albeit accidentally) that could cause myself or someone that I am cooking for, to get sick? Yikes.

There is a super popular spice company that you see in almost every grocery store in New York, in a red and white package, McCormick Seasonings.

Here are the items that are a part of a voluntary recall, including the sizes:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz. bottle

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz. bottle

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153 g bottle

Ok, so why are these being recalled? There is probably one word that can instantly make everyone get the heebie-jeebies, "Salmonella."

If you do not have an idea about what "Salmonella" is, just know that you do not want to have to deal with it, nor do you want a friend or family member to have to deal with it either. A few of the symptoms are less than pleasant and will keep you in the bathroom for sometime.

If you want to head to the store for replacements, do not worry the affected items and date codes have already been removed from store shelves and destroyed. If you have any of the above items in your home, you should toss them in the trash and then call McCormick and they will work with you to get a replacement for your spices. You can call them at 1-800-635-2867.

Do you cook with herbs a lot? What is your favorite dish to make?

