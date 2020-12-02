There’s Something I’ve Been Afraid to Say Out Loud

At some point in your life, you've bitten your tongue at least once before. I've had something I've wanted to say, but I don't want to offend anyone.

I know 2020 has been an interesting year to say the least. We're in the middle of a pandemic, and things don't seem to be getting better, as numbers here in the Hudson Valley are on the rise once more, and we're experiencing positive numbers we haven't seen since the Spring.

I know there are many people who have experienced great loss throughout this pandemic, and many have been affected in so many different ways. I'm feel bad for anyone who has gone through a loss during this year. We haven't been able to be with our loved ones, we've missed out on a lot, but for me personally, 2020 hasn't been all that bad.

I've bounced around during the last nine months, working from home, to back at the radio station, to working from home once again. There's been ups and downs, but all in all this year has been pretty good for me if I'm being honest.

We were able to save money this year, which was very difficult before the pandemic. Our family is probably the closest it's been, having spent so much extra time together. We're more involved in our children's schooling because we as parents have ahd to jump into a teacher role with virtual learning.

While I want to say that 2020 sucks and it's the worst year ever, I just can't. I feel like I'm better off because of this year, and I feel bad saying that because of the situation, but I don't mean to offend anyone.

Yes, this year has been quite interesting, but you have to look for the positive in crappy situations.