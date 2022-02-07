The Who To Play Bethel Woods This Spring

The Who are coming to Bethel Woods, returning to the site for the first time since the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival.

The Who will be backed by an orchestra when they hit the road this Spring on their 'Who Hits Back!' Tour. The first leg of the tour kicks off on April 22 in Hollywood, Florida, and ends on May 28 at Bethel Woods. It will be Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend's return to where they famously performed at Woodstock over 50 years ago.

Other New York area dates for The Who tour include Madison Square Garden in NYC May 26 and the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park Oct. 7.

The Who formed out of London, England in 1964 with the classic lineup featuring Pete Townshend on guitar, Roger Daltrey on vocals, bassist John Entwistle, and drummer Keith Moon. They are considered to be one of the most influential rock bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. Hit singles from The Who include “I Can’t Explain”, “My Generation”, “Substitute”, “Pinball Wizard”, “Baba O’Riley” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again”. The Who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Festival appearances by The Who including Woodstock and their live concert album, Live at Leeds (1970), established their reputation as a respected rock act. Their last studio album was Who in 2019.

When Can You Buy Your Tickets to See The Who?

Tickets for The Who at Bethel Woods Center for The Arts on Saturday, May 28 go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 am through Ticketmaster with an American Express presale going on now. Be sure to listen to Boris and Robyn mornings all this week on WPDH to score free tickets. This is sure to be one of the most exciting shows of the year. See ya at Bethel!

