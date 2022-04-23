The Weirdest Things Commuters Have Seen in The Hudson Valley

I love the Hudson Valley but it can get weird very quickly. It seems to get even more strange during commuter hours.

Why is this? Maybe it's because we're stuck in our cars hopefully without a distraction so we notice more. The other day I saw the Grim Reaper waiting for the bus on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Does it get any more bizarre than that? You'd be surprised. It actually does. Here are some of the most absurd things reported by Hudson Valley commuters on our Facebook page:

Jessica - "A machete fight on 684."

Dietrich - "The smiling tree stumps."

Maryann - "About 20 years ago I was working in newburgh, I hopped on thruway, northbound headed home to new paltz - right around the plattekill rest stop area ---- I hit an ostrich -- it was already dead by the time I got there but I plowed right into it bits of his poor mutilated remains - feathers went flying everywhere ."

Mike - "Pavement without potholes."

Kevin - "Not strange but there is a house I pass in Washingtonville that has had a ladder up against the house from the ground to the roof that has been there for over 20 yrs, no exaggeration."

Kristine - "Not really strange but on 84 one morning I saw a black hawk helicopter on a flat bed truck."

Regina - "Cows out on rt 216 in Poughquag. Good thing I saw their huge heads before I got close with my car!"

Kayla - "A kid maybe 25 punching the air."

Chelsea - "Clipping fingers and toe nails on the train ."

Jenn - "A pony running along side of my car."

Doreen - "I saw a turkey vulture fight on 94 in New Windsor yesterday."

