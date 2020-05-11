The Walkway One Mile Rescheduled for Sept. 5

No big surprise here, but the Walkway Over the Hudson's Walkway One Mile has been rescheduled from June 14 to Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30AM. One of the many events that have had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Runners, joggers, walkers and everyone with an interest in health and wellness are invited to take part in the first ever Walkway One Mile. This morning series of ten professionally timed one mile races all takes place 212 feet above the Hudson River on the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park. Participants will enjoy fun races of varying competitive intensity and sweeping, panoramic views not available anywhere else in the world. Registrants will receive a commemorative gift and unique prizes will be available. Children age 13 and under and welcome to participate in the Youth Rally or Family Fun Run free of charge.

If you want to be part of the first ever Walkway One Mile on Sept. 5, visit the event facebook page or the Walkway Over the Hudson website.

