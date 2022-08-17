A Look Inside The Tasting Room at The Vale Fox Distillery in Poughkeepsie, NY

Put your pinkies up and cleanse your palate, there's a new tasting room in town.

The Vale Fox Distillery has opened its doors to its gorgeous tasting room in Poughkeepsie, New York. The distillery itself has been there for about 3 years where The Vale Fox staff created craft distilled spirits. Now, the public gets to enjoy the fruits, or spirits, of their labor.

The gin drinker in your life will absolutely love this place. The Vale Fox is home to Tod & Vixen's Dry Gin and Flying Fox Series Mature Gin. Guests have the opportunity to tour the facility and see the gin and whiskey making process.

attachment-IMG_0570 loading...

Taking the tour myself, I can tell you that you can smell the wood from the barrels of whiskey and the juniper for the gin as soon as you enter The Vale Fox distillery.

All welcomed smells if you ask me. After a tour that will make you a craft spirits wiz, you get to the fun part. The gin tasting.

Normally, I'm a gin and tonic (plus as many limes as you can fit into a glass) drinker. But at The Vale Fox, we learned that the proper way to try gin is to drink it at room temperature.

MF Libations Gin at The Vale Fox

An added bonus? We got to try the new MF Libations blackberry gin, the brand created by local celebs Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. It was a fun spin on a gin and I can see myself enjoying it year-round.

Give The Vale Fox a follow on Instagram for tasting room and tour hours.

A Look Inside The Tasting Room at The Vale Fox Distillery in LaGrange, NY Take in the gorgeous view of Dutchess County while learning about and tasting delicious locally made craft distilled spirits.

