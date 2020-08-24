The Only Pre-Crash Lineup Lynyrd Skynyrd Album That’s Not Platinum

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the fourth album, and only pre-crash lineup album to not reach platinum status from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gimme Back My Bullets.

Gimme Back My Bullets was on February 2, 1976. The album reached number 20 on the U.S. albums chart. The album certified Gold in 1981.

Fun fact alert! Gimme Back My Bullets was not the first album title the band wanted to go with. Originally, the band titled it Ain't No Dowd About It, in tribute to the producer Tom Dowd.

Continuing the fun fact theme, Gimme Back My Bullets remains the only studio album y the pre-crash lineup to have yet to reach platinum or higher in the United States. It's also the only pre-crash lineup album to contain more than eight tracks.

Tracklisting:

Gimme Back My Bullets Every Mother's Son Trust I Got the Same Old Blues Double Trouble Roll Gypsy Roll Searching Cry for the Bad Man All I Can Do is Write About It

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week