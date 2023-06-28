The Misfits Return With Original Line Up at Prudential Center July 8th; Enter To Win

The original genre-defying, punk rock pioneers are finally reuniting for a limited-run American tour, and they're kicking it off in their hometown of Newark. The Misfits, with their original line-up, will perform at the Prudential Center on July 8th, with special guests Gaslight Anthem and Fear.

The Misfits were founded by vocalist Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein. They exploded into the music industry by coming onto with wild energy, killer musicianship, and rule-breaking style. Through their music they made groundbreaking contributions to the punk rock genre, inspiring future bands like Metallica and Guns 'N Roses. Even after lineup changes and various reincarnations, their music has continued to captivate fans around the world for generations.

