Skywatchers may be in for a show later this week. The Antares rocket is set to launch out of Wallops Island, Virginia early Thursday morning. AccuWeather is saying that there's a chance the glow from the rocket's engine could be seen all the way up and down the East Coast including here in the Hudson Valley.

The unmanned Cygnus NG-10 is scheduled to launch at 4:49 a.m Thursday morning and it will deliver food and supplies to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The ISS is currently orbiting about 250 miles above the Earth's surface.

If you're up at that time, you're going to want look for south for a solid orange glow moving across the sky. It will take several minutes after launch for the rocket to become visible for us here in the Northeast.

One factor could be weather, as a storm system could move near the Mid-Atlantic by Wednesday evening. If so, the launch could get pushed to Friday at 4:27 a.m.