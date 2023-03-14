The Family Truckster Takes Hudson Valley Vacation Over the Weekend

A famous family took their latest vacation adventures to the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

When you think of family vacations, you probably think of some great childhood memories, right? But there's a chance you probably think of the Griswold Family and all of their wacky travels. Well, the Griswolds packed up the Family Truckster, with Aunt Edna locked in, and headed on their next vacation to...the Hudson Valley.

Okay so it's not the real Griswolds, but the Dittus Family of Lake George have created their own replica of the Family Truckster and drive it all over New York State and Connecticut. It's a real head-turner!

The Family Truckster Lands in the Hudson Valley

Tom Dittus has been sharing his travels with this family and The Family Truckster on a Facebook page called Lake George Family Truckster. This past weekend, they shared their Hudson Valley travels.

Dittus wrote that the Truckster would be in Beacon, Kingston, and Rhinebeck the weekend of March 11th, 2023. They would be attending a concert at the Town Crier in Beacon and parking the ol' Truckster out front. And that's exactly what he did!

The Lake George Family Truckster, Facebook The Lake George Family Truckster, Facebook loading...

Then it headed to Fishkill for a stop at Il Figlio:

The Dittus/Griswolds then made their way up to Rhinebeck and made a stop at Foster's and over the river to Ole Savannah in Kingston:

The Lake George Family Truckster, Facebook The Lake George Family Truckster, Facebook loading...

The Lake George Family Truckster, Facebook The Lake George Family Truckster, Facebook loading...

The Family Trucksters Hudson Valley History

This isn't the first time the Family Truckster has been spotted zooming around the Hudson Valley. In June of 2021, the Truckster was "pulled over" by Kingston police and later that year was seen in several Hudson Valley holiday parades.

Have you seen Aunt Edna and the Family Truckster around the Hudson Valley? Keep an eye on the Lake George Family Truckster Facebook page as the Dittus family updates what town the Truckster will be visiting next.

