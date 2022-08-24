The Emperor Set to Rock Pine Plains

"The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet performs at the Back Bar Beer Garden in Pine Plains, NY Friday.

The Hudson Valley's own Richie Scarlet has performed with Ace Frehley of Kiss, he's also played with the late Leslie West and Mountain, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, members of the Alice Cooper Group, Chubby Checker, and many others. It's always a party when the Emperor comes to town, and Pine Plains is in for a party with two shows from The Emperor this Friday night!

http://

A little About The Back Bar Beer Garden

The Back Bar Beer Garden, formerly known as the Backyard Beer Garden is an outdoor summertime bar and beer garden and indoor winter cabin bar with drinks and food. It's definitely the party place to be in the area!

http://

Richie Scarlet at Back Bar Beer Garden in Pine Plains, NY Friday

The show, being dubbed "The Richie Scarlet Story," will take place outdoors and feature the Richie Scarlet (Richie on lead vocals and guitar) along with Russ Wilson on drums and young female rocker Kelly on bass. You never who will show up. Richie plays two free shows this Friday, Aug. 26 at 7pm and 9pm and you can check out the Back Bar Beer Garden Facebook page here for info. Be sure to stop by the merch table and see Toni Cesiro for your Richie Scarlet t-shirts, CDs, vintage limited edition 45 singles, glossy 8 x 10 prints, and other cool stuff including guitar string bracelets from Created with Love Boutique. The Back Bar Beer Garden is located at 2947 Rt 199 in Pine Plains, NY.

Some Richie Scarlet merchandise that will be on sale at the merch table Friday. Photo credit: Toni Cesiro Some Richie Scarlet merchandise that will be on sale at the merch table Friday. Photo credit: Toni Cesiro loading...

Hangin with The Emperor back in the day. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Hangin with The Emperor back in the day. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

http://