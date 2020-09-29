The Doors Return to Form with ‘Morrison Hotel’

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week we will feature the fifth studio album from the Doors, Morrison Hotel.

Keeping with our theme this month with featuring album that are celebrating 50 years this year, Morrison Hotel from The Doors, was released on February 9, 1970, by Elektra Records.

At the time, producer Paul A. Rothchild recommended the use of brass and string instruments on their previous album The Soft Parade, The Doors returned to their original blues-rock style.

The band recorded Morrison Hotel in November of 1969. The album reached number four on the Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album for the band in the UK, where it peaked at number 12.

Morrison Hotel was the most expensive album the band had released to date, costing $86,000, which is equivalent to roughly $600,000 in today's money. The album was recorded between November of 1969 and January of 1970.

While the album does not contain any major hits, it does feature some of the band's most popular songs lie, Roadhouse Blues, and Peace Frog, which is a staple on radio stations like WPDH.

The tracklisting for Morrison Hotel:

Roadhouse Blues Waiting for the Sun You Make Me Real Peace Frog Blue Sunday Ship of Fools Land Ho! The Spy Queen of the Highway Indian Summer Maggie M'Gill

The album was deemed as a comeback for The Doors for many, following the critical failure of their previous album The Soft Parade.

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week