City of Newburgh PD Investigate 6 Shots-Fired Incidents in 6 Days

Has The City of Newburgh always been this violent or are we just now noticing it?

It seems like The City of Newburgh has been getting a lot of attention lately, and it should, because something seems to be terribly wrong there.

If you're passing through Newburgh on I-84, it might just seem like your average city. If you're traveling on the Hudson River in the summer then it may appear to be one of the most picturesque waterfronts in the entire Hudson Valley Region. But people who live locally know a different story and it's a story that seems to be getting more tragic by the day.

Newburgh has a reputation for being a dangerous city. If you live in the area, it's something you hear often, and when you read about violence in Newburgh, you're almost numb to it. Is there any truth to the reputation that it has gotten?

Just how dangerous is the City of Newburgh?

According to crime statistics shared on Neighborhood Scout, Newburgh, New York is the 36th most dangerous city in America for its size and population. Newburgh ranked right behind Compton. Their data shows that you have a 1 in 41 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault, or rape committed against you.

Just recently, a horrific video was shared on social media that caught a shooting incident that injured four teenagers.

According to a press release, The City of Newburgh Police Department is currently investigating 6 shooting incidents that took place between November 17 and November 27. The release states that the ShotSpotter led police to investigate potential incidents on Washington Street, First Street, Carson Avenue, South Street, Lander Street, and Renwick Street.

If you have any information on these incidents, please call The City Of Newburgh Detectives at (845) 569-7509.

