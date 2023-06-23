The Circus is Coming! Stars Above Circus Coming to Wappingers Falls, NY

All American Open Air Circus sets July 2023 dates.

The circus is coming! So many fond memories of seeing the circus as a kid when the traveling shows would come to town. The circus has followed various formats through its 250-year modern history. Seeing clowns, acrobats, trapeze acts, dancers, tightrope walkers, jugglers, magicians, and unicyclists is always guaranteed to bring a smile to people's faces.

Hideaway Circus is a Brooklyn, NY-based circus, dance, and multi-media production company started in 2016 that has put on shows in all types of venues including theaters, outdoor sites, regional festivals, pop-up spaces and nightclubs.

Stars Above is one of the company's original live theatrical productions, an American open-air, family-friendly touring circus set to original music and reimagined cover songs, Stars Above is a modern take on the nostalgic small touring circuses from 200 years ago, featuring an all-star cast of circus performers. The production combines elements of contemporary and classical circus.

Where and When is Stars Above Circus?

Hideaway Circus presents Stars Above: Am All American Open Air Circus at July 4th and 5th at Heritage Financial Park (formerly Dutchess Stadium) in Wappingers Falls, NY. One show on July 4th at 7pm and two shows July 5th at 4 and 7pm. Tickets and info can be obtained here. Get out with the family for some Independence Day fun!

Step inside and take a look at the all-new Stars Above Circus.