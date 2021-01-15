The Cheapest Home for Sale in Orange County is $42K (PHOTOS)

As real estate prices surge in the Hudson Valley, there are still some bargain buys.

Housing prices are skyrocketing in the Hudson Valley. But you can still find some great deals on homes in the area. Some deals are so good, you might not believe it. You can believe this one because the cheapest home for sale in Orange County is in Middletown, and is just under $42,000. No, it's not a plot of land for sale. There's an actual house included! In the words of the trolls from Frozen, he's a bit of a fixer-upper. But Chip & Joanna Gaines prepared us for this kind of thing. You can view the full listing here. Check out the pictures of the cheapest home for sale in Orange County.

The Cheapest Home for Sale in Orange County is $42K