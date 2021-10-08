The Bootmobile Returns to Poughkeepsie This Month

Fall in the Hudson Valley is like no other. If you're looking to update your autumn wardrobe, the time is now...well October 19th and 20th to be exact.

Some may call it basic, others call it chic, but at the end of the day when it comes to fall and the outdoors you want to look cute and feel comfortable. L.L. Bean is here to help you with that.

There are several L.L. Bean locations near the Hudson Valley. There's one in Yonkers at the Ridge Hill Mall and another location in the Danbury Mall in Connecticut. Unfortunately, there are no locations directly in the mid-Hudson region.

Instead of us going to L.L. Bean, L.L. Bean is coming to us. The infamous L.L. Bean Bootmobile is stopping in the Hudson Valley this month.

Set your calendar reminders for October 19th and 20th as the L.L. Bean Bootmobile will make a stop in Poughkeepsie, right across the street from Marist College. According to the event page:

The Bootmobile is setting foot at Marist College with the L.L.Bean Adventure Together Pop-Up Shop. This is a one-of-a kind outdoor retail experience. We’ll be bringing along some of our favorite products to help you feel better out there this fall and winter! Visit us on-site for a photo with the Bootmobile, special savings, giveaways, and a chance to win a $300 gift card.

You can start stocking up on L.L. Bean flannel at 11 Beck Place, in Poughkeepsie, from 10 am until 5 pm on Tuesday the 19th and Wednesday the 20th.

In years past, the Bootmobile brought boots, gloves, flannels, winter hats, and other great L.L. Bean products perfect for Hudson Valley fall and winter weather. The Bootmobile has made stops in both Dutchess County and Orange County during past visits, so keep an eye out on the L.L. Bean event page for more possible Hudson Valley stops.

