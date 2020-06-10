The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Album Covered Wide Range of Styles

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the seventh album from The Beatles, Revolver.

Revolver was released on August 6, 1966, and went number one across the board. The album was the Beatles' final recording project before their retirement as live performers and marked the group's most overt use of studio technology to date.

It has since become regarded as one of the greatest and most innovative albums in popular music, with recognition centered on its range of musical styles, diverse sounds, and lyrical content.

The tracklisting for Revolver include:

Side One:

Taxman Eleanor Rigby I'm Only Sleeping Love You To Here, There, and Everywhere Yellow Submarine She Said She Said

Side Two:

Good Day Sunshine And Your Bird Can Sing For No One Doctor Robert I Want To Tell You Got to Get you Into My Life Tomorrow Never Knows

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week