This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week we'll feature the 12x platinum album Led Zeppelin II.

Led Zeppelin II was released on October 22, 1969, by Atlantic Records. Recording sessions for the album took place at several locations in both the United Kingdom and North America from January to August 1969.

The album's production was credited to the band's lead guitarist and songwriter Jimmy Page.

The album was a commercial success, being the band's first album to reach number one in both the UK and the United States.

Tracklisting:

Whole Lotta Love What is and What Should Never Be The Lemon Song Thank You Heartbreaker Living Loving Maid (She's Just a Woman) Ramble On Moby Dick Bring It On Home

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week