TGI Fridays Suddenly Closes 5 New York Locations, Dozens More

On Tuesday TGI Fridays announced that it was shuttering over 35 locations and transferring ownership of eight restaurants located in the northeast.

New Yorkers who can't get enough of slammers, whiskey-glazed burgers and those tempting brownies in a skillet may have to travel further as locations in the Empire State have abruptly closed. TGI Fridays' United States President and Chief Operating Officer, Ray Risley, says the closing of 36 restaurants and sale of eight others is "part of the restaurant's plan to "optimize and streamline (TGI Fridays) operations."

Which TGI Fridays Restaurants are Closing?

While the company didn't release a definitive list of restaurant closures, social media postings and online reports that we've verified show that a half dozen locations in Massachusettes, two restaurants in Colorado and five in New York State have all shut down, The two in Colorado were the states last remaining TGI Fridays restaurants.

5 New York TGI Fridays Locations Abruptly Closed Today

We've confirmed that three Long Island locations, one in Albany and another in the Hudson Valley are among those on the chopping block.

TGI Fridays restaurants in Happauge, Massapequa and Bay Shore are all listed as closed on the company's website. Another location in Albany at the Stuyvesant Plaza has also been removed from the website.

In the Hudson Valley, the Central Valley/Woodbury location is also listed as closed.

Some TGI Fridays Remain Open in Hudson Valley

The good news is that appears that locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, White Plains and West Nyack will remain open.

