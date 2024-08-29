The new week did not start on a high note in the City of Yonkers as a shooting at a public park shook the local community. The shooting took place during the evening hours of Monday, August 24, 2024 where one individual was injured and another lost their life.

Shooting at Yonkers Doyle Park

The following details of the shooting in Yonkers come from the official press release issued by the Yonkers Police Department via their official Facebook page. According to the release, Yonkers Police were notified of reports of shots fired at shortly after 5pm Monday evening.

According to the release, the shooting took place at a Doyle Park located on Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers. Yonkers police officers were quick to respond to the scene and upon arrival located two injured males with gunshot wounds.

Emergency Services gathered both of the male victims and transported them to area hospitals. One of the male victims was treated for his injuries and was reported to be in stable condition. The other victims injuries were more severe in nature and as result was pronounced deceased.

At this time, law enforcement has not released the identity of either of the male victims. In addition, Detectives are actively investigating the incident and more information is expected in the future.

Yonkers law enforcement is also accepting any help that the public may have to offer in the form of information in their investigation. Anyone who has information on this incident may contact Yonkers Detectives by calling 914-377-7724, or by submitting an anonymous tip- just text the keyword “YPD” + your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Crime in Yonkers

This shooting is not the first headline-making crime that the City of Yonkers has had to deal with this month. Earlier this month on August 5, Yonkers law enforcement was called to a disturbing scene where firefighters had extinguished the flames of a burning shopping cart. While the firefighters handled the fire, it was what was in the shopping cart that required police attention.

It was confirmed that human remains were in the shopping cart that had been set on fire. Yonkers Police investigated the scene and gathered enough information to determine that the area where the burning shopping cart was discovered was merely the "dump site" used by the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

The investigation was handed over to the Bronx District Attorney's Office and the New York City Police Department. From there NYPD gathered more information which led them to an apartment complex in Longwood, a part of the Bronx.

In one of the apartments, law enforcement discovered a scene that seemed to be from a horror movie where more human remains were found as well firearm and drug paraphernalia. Last week, law enforcement confirmed the identity of the victim in this vicious crime. You may read our full coverage of this particular incident by using the provided link below.

We will continue to provide more information on each of these active cases if or when new information becomes available.

