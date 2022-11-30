Ted Lasso Erects Billboard in Dutchess to Support Local Athlete

A Hudson Valley athlete is receiving words of encouragement from the producers of the hit show, Ted Lasso.

Drivers in Dutchess County may have noticed a yellow billboard that has popped up over the past couple of weeks. The sign was erected by the hit Apple+ series to help generate support for a local athlete who's making some serious headlines this month.

Where is the sign located?

The sign was put up in front of a private residence on Myers Corner Road in Wappingers Falls and is pointed directly at Ketcham High School. The billboard features what appears to be a message written by Ted Lasso, the show's lead character. Lasso is a fictional American football coach who moved to the UK to lead a down-and-out soccer team. The coach's kindness and Yoda-like wisdom have not only inspired the characters on the screen but real-life athletes who have taken Lasso's television advice to heart.

Who is the sign intended for?

The sign was erected to show support for Wappingers Falls native, Tyler Adams who is currently representing the United States in the World Cup. Adams, who graduated from Ketcham High School, was named team captain and helped lead the team to victory on Tuesday against Iran. The 1-0 match has allowed the U. S. team to advance to the next round of the World Cup.

Who put up the sign?

The sign is part of a viral campaign launched by the Apple+ series. There are billboards in 24 different towns and cities across the United States where team members from the U.S. soccer club grew up. Each hometown billboard is different and written specifically for the player and his community.

What does the sign say?

The message is written in Ted Lasso's signature blue ink on a yellow background and features a nod to Adams' hometown. It says that although Adams is from Wappingers Falls, Lasso would prefer to say he's from "Wappingers Falls-but-always-gets-back-up-again" because he always bounces back no matter what happens on the pitch.

A Twitter account from the series posted an image of the sign, as well as the 23 others that were erected across the country:

The full text of the sign says

TYLER,

YOU MAY HAIL FROM WAPPINGERS FALLS, BUT IN MY MIND YOU'RE FROM WAPPINGERS FALLS-BUT-ALWAYS-GETS-THE-HECK-BACK-UP-AGAIN BECAUSE NO MATTER WHAT GETS THROWN AT YOU ON THAT PITCH, YOU GET BACK UP AND GO FOR IT. KINDA LIKE THAT COUSIN AT A FAMILY BBQ GOING FOR FOURTHS. NEVER LOSE THAT INDOMITABLE SPIRIT EVEN WHEN 90 MINUTES ARE UP. ALWAYS STAY HUNGRY FOR MORE.

ACTUALLY HUNGRY NOW,

TED LASSO

Tyler Adams will be leading the team as they advance to the round of 16. This Saturday the United States faces off against the Netherlands at 10am local time.