Tears For Fears Head To Bethel Woods For July 5th Concert: Enter To Win Reserved Seats

The Bethel Woods summer concert lineup just got better! Tears For Fears will perform there on July 5th with special guest Cold War Kids while on the second part of their Tipping Point Tour.

Since their start in 1981, The legendary British pop duo, comprised of Roland Orzabal, and Curt Smith have become internationally famous and loved worldwide. Over the years they have released some of the most memorable music to come out of the 80s and 90s, with hits such as Shout and Everybody Wants to Rule the World. In 2022 they released their seventh album The Tipping Point, which had been in development for almost a decade. It was a huge success, topping the charts in a dozen countries and creating a new generation of fans. It also signaled a new era for the group, showing they have no plans of stopping now.

