Fight Leads to Stabbings at Poughkeepsie Galleria

It was a wild scene at the Poughkeepsie Galleria Monday afternoon after police say a fight broke out that lead to two individuals suffering stab wounds. There aren't too many details right now exactly how the fight started or ended up escalating to this point. However, Mid Hudson News is reporting that the altercation broke out before 4 PM Monday at the Galleria. An investigation is ongoing.

MHN says that one stabbing victim is a 36-year-old man, who suffered cuts and lacerations to his head, face, and leg. The other is a 29-year-old person who suffered a laceration to their hand. Police say that one suspect was detained at the scene, though they didn't have a knife on them at that time. Officials say both of the injured victims were transported to the hospital.

*** UPDATE ***

MHW says that a 35-year-old Poughkeepsie man was arrested at the scene. He is facing several charges, including felony assault. He is being held at police headquarters for arraignment.

In other news from across the state, an attempted escape from police by snowmobile not only landed one New York state man behind bars, but his son as well. Thing is, the son didn't even attempt to flee police that particular night. According to officials, both the father and son share the same name The Oneida Sheriff's Office says they tried to stop the 50-year-old man riding a snowmobile Tuesday night. The chase lead off the main road, as the suspect took the snowmobile through the backwoods and countryside, and eventually into a housing development. When police finally caught up with the snowmobile, they found the vehicle parked in the driveway of a local home. This must be their guy, right?

As it turns out, officials ended up finding a 26-year-old man from Lee, NY, who they mistakenly identified as the driver of the escaped snowmobile. However, it looks like Junior has an active warrant out from another town, according to police Syracuse.com says both men turned themselves in at the sheriff’s office Thursday, The father was issued five tickets and released. The son was taken to the Oneida County Jail for the other unspecified crime, according to police. Must run in the family?

