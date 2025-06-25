The Tap New York Craft Brew Festival is here, taking place at the scenic Blackthorne Resort in East Durham this weekend on June 28th and 29th! We're giving away a pair of tickets good for either Saturday or Sunday of the festival—your choice! Read below to find out how you can enter.

Experience a full day of flavor with over 65 craft brewers offering more than 150 unique options, including craft beer, cider, mead, mixed drinks, sours, and more. Enjoy continuous food sampling, live music, and a keepsake sampling glass with unlimited 4 oz pours throughout the day!

First held in 1998 and enjoyed by over 100,000 beer enthusiasts, Tap New York stands as one of the nation's largest and longest-running craft brew festivals. Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of New York’s most exciting craft beverage events!

Tickets are on sale now on the Tap New York official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to attend for free!