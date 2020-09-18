Take a Peek into an 80 Year Old Route 209 Truck Accident File

The Ulster County Sheriff's office recently was given an old case file which they have shared this week in a Facebook post. The file at one point was held in the office of Lloyd LeFever who was a Kingston based attorney. Mr. LeFever according to the UC Sheriff's post had at one point represented the family of William Henze, the man who was killed in the accident on Route 209 just south of Kerhonkson in September of 1941.

As you scan through the photos you may recognize a few land marks you will also be able to read the accounts of that day. Sadly, William was killed in the accident but not because he was in either of the trucks.

At the end of the gallery are side by side photos of then and now. You'd be surprised how much the area still looks similar 80 years later.