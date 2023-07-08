Night Swimming Results in Rescue Near Cold Spring, New York

No doubt we have been in a bit of a heat wave since the weekend. As a matter of fact according to greenmatters.com this past week we experience what is being dubbed the hottest day ever on earth since people started keeping track.

The oppressive heat and the lousy air quality could be the reason many of us are looking for any way to stay cool. Unfortunately, not every cool body of water is meant for swimming. One lucky couple discovered that out the hard way on July 4th, 2023.

Two People Rescued from the Hudosn River on July 4th, 2023

According to a Facebook post from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, two persons a male and a female had to be rescued from the Hudson River near Cold Spring, New York on the 4th of July. At Approximately 9 PM on the 4th Sheriff's Deputies along with the Cold Spring Volunteer Fire Department and Philipstown Ambulance were dispatched to the aid of swimmers in distress.

Upon arrival, Deputies observed two persons, a male, and a female, who were later determined to be Westchester County residents, in the river having trouble staying above water. A quick-thinking Deputy removed and secured his duty gear, entered the water, and began swimming to the two parties. With the assistance of a civilian boater, he got them into the boat, and they were all brought to the shore ... (Putnam County Sheriiff's Department via Facebook)

The post from the Sheriff's Department didn't mention the circumstances under which the couple ended up in the water or what may have caused them to be unable to make it back to shore.

Little Stony Point Park via Google Little Stony Point Park via Google loading...

The location where the swimmers were reported to be is near the Village of Cold Spring near Little Stony Point Park along the shore of the Hudson River. According to signs posted on that site on Google swimming is not permitted. One reason could be the river itself.

Recently HVNY posted a list of places to swim in the Hudson River and their conditions. This list also includes places not to swim. The Hudson River is tidal and experiences strong currents. Swimming in the river can be very challenging even on the calmest day due to the river's flow. Paddle New York offers a great explanation of the Hudson River's currents and their strengths.

Instead of a Swim in the Hudson River Maybe a Kayak Trip On the Hudson

