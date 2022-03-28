Two are Allegedly Stealing Purses & Wallets From Distracted Shoppers in Ulster County

The thefts have occurred over the last two weeks in Kingston and police have released information on how the pair is pulling it off.

These types of thefts are not something that most of us think about while we are walking around the grocery store. I have a hard enough time trying to remember what exactly I need or in some cases, simply trying to make sense of my grocery list. I'm not thinking about getting ripped off.

That is exactly what some thieves are banking on! Distracted shopping can lead to someone walking away with your belongings and according to the Ulster Police Departments Facebook page, they are currently investigating several reports of shoppers having their purses and wallets stolen at the Kings Mall on Ulster Avenue in Kingston. Several thefts have occurred over the last two weeks and police want to make sure that all shoppers are aware of the scam.

Here's How Thieves are Stealing Purses and Wallets from Shoppers

Police say two suspects are allegedly distracting shoppers to steal their belongings by having one of the suspects (pictured below) distract a female shopper and while the shopper is distracted the other suspect steals the purse from the shopping cart.

Police are also saying that the criminals aren't wasting any time in using the stolen credit cards as they have reportedly used them immediately after the theft to purchase items at other Ulster County stores.

What to do if You Recognize the Suspects

Police are asking that if anyone has any information about the suspects or if anyone has had anything stolen from them while they shopped to please contact the Ulster Police Department at (845)382-1111. If this type of crime has happened to you at a different Hudson Valley store or mall, police are asking you to report it to your local authorities.

How to Avoid Anyone Stealing Your Purse While Shopping

The easy answer is to NEVER leave your purse or anything valuable in an unattended shopping cart!!! If you do shop with a purse, police say that you should always keep it on your shoulder or if possible, put the strap across your body or wear a backpack type of purse.

These thefts have also had many Hudson Valley residents reminding others that criminals are always looking to take advantage when we least expect it. One comment I thought was worth sharing came from a lady who wrote, "When you are pumping gas make sure you lock your doors so no one gets in on the passenger side and either takes things or tries to get the car!"

Anytime I write about crime in Ulster County, I always try to think about something positive, and to me, there is nothing better than this one day the Ulster County Sheriff's Office did something amazing...

