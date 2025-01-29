Suspects in Separate Stabbings Officially Charged in Orange and Dutchess County

Law enforcement in both Orange County and Dutchess County are as busy as ever, especially with law enforcement in both counties having recently announced the arrests of suspects that were involved in separate violent assaults that occurred only weeks apart from one another.

Double Stabbing Poughkeepsie

The first of these violent stabbing incidents took place prior to the new year back on December 1, 2024. The press release issued by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department states that the members of the Poughkeepsie Police responded to a business located at 60 Raymond Avenue at approximately 4:23am.

Upon arrival officers discovered two individuals who had sustained serious stab wounds to the their faces. The victims were then taken to a local hospital for treatment of their serious physical injuries.

An investigation quickly began and was taken on by the Town of Poughkeepsie Detective Division. In their investigation, Poughkeepsie Detectives would identify a suspect for the assault and subsequently a warrant was issued for that suspects arrest. That suspect would be identified as 29-year old Marquis N. Thompson of Newburgh.

More than a month had gone by since the warrant for Thompson was issued and it was until January 21, 2025 that he was finally taken into police custody. This came after Thompson had turned himself into the Poughkeepsie Police.

Thompson after his arrest was later arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court, where he was officially charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree and criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree arrest. He was then remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $30,000 cash bail, $60,000 secured bond or $200,000 partially secured bond.

Stabbing and Domestic Violence Case in New Windsor

The second of these violent stabbing incidents occurred in the town of New Windsor back at the beginning of the new year. According to the report issued recently by the Orange County District Attorney's Office, on January 2, 2025, New Windsor Police were called to a town residence where the victim in the assault had reportedly sustained multiple stab wounds to the face and chest.

The victim, who's name was withheld in the release, had reportedly been sleeping when the attack occurred shortly after 9am. The suspect was identified as 22-year old Khiyan Bascus of New Windsor. Bascus and the victim according to the report are related, though what their relation is was not specified.

The report goes on to state that the attack was carried out without provocation. After the incident, Bascus reportedly fled the scene but was found by police later on in the backyard of a nearby home with "blood on his hands". Police also later recovered a knife and clothing believed to have been used during the attack that Bascus had thrown away.

The victim in the ordeal would end up requiring surgery for the wounds they had suffered. Bascus was officially arraigned in Orange County Court on January 21, 2025 where he faces the charges of...

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence

The press release would conclude with a statement from Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler who condemned the alleged "unprovoked violence" in this case and stressing the severity of domestic violence encounters for victims while also urging domestic violence victims to come forward for help and support they need.

Hoovler also commended the New Windsor Police for their "prompt and thorough response". We will continue monitoring these cases for if or when new information becomes available.

