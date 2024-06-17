Two Suspects Arrested After Late Week Stabbing in New Windsor

On the occasion that the opportunity presents itself and I have a chance to write about my hometown of New Windsor, I'm normally excited. That is not the feeling that I have today as prior to the official start to the Father's Day holiday weekend, New Windsor Police were called to the scene of violent stabbing at an area in town.

Stabbing at Silver Stream

The event in question took place at the Silver Stream Village right off of Little Britain road, which I and numerous other people who live in town travel on every single day. The call came to law enforcement shortly after 1pm on Friday June 14, 2024.

Google Maps-New Windsor Police Department Google Maps-New Windsor Police Department loading...

According to the official press release from the New Windsor Police Department, officials arrived on the scene at 16 Bivona Ln where they found a young adult male with stab wounds to both his right hand and face. Officers quickly began first aid, applying not one but two tourniquets to the 24-year old victims arm in order to control the bleeding from the hand wound.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Shortly thereafter members of New Windsor EMS arrived on the scene and took over providing medical treatment. The victim was then taken and transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh to receive further medical treatment. Other than the victim's age, no other descriptive information has been released as of yet.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Windsor Police Begin Investigation

Following the victim being taken away to the hospital, officers on the scene began their investigation into what caused the events to unfold. According to the press release, after investigating the scene and continuing the investigation at the hospital officers developed probable cause and worked under the belief that the victim was involved in violent encounter with two other adult males.

Unsplash: iBecome Communication-ibecomecommunication Unsplash: iBecome Communication-ibecomecommunication loading...

Officers later returned to the scene of the crime with a search warrant and searched through the residence. While conducting the search, officers recovered the knife used in the assault. In addition, officers also discovered unspecified quantities of crack cocaine.

Get our free mobile app

Suspects Arrested

After officers searched the premises and made their discoveries, they placed two suspects under arrest. The first was identified as 59-year old Steve Gordon of New WIndsor and the second was identified as 67-year old John Maines.

Gordon was officially charged with the crimes of Assault in the 1st Degree (Class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (Class C Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Class D Felony).

Handcuff 7713Photography loading...

Maines was officially charged with the crimes of Strangulation inn the 1st Degree and he was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree.

Both suspects following their arrests were arraigned at the Central Arraignment Part in Goshen, New York and then later transported to and remanded at the Orange County Jail.

The press release concluded with noting that the New Windsor Police Department was assisted on the case by both the New York State Police and Orange County District Attorney Investigators.

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides