When it comes to law enforcement, officers are trained to essentially be ready at any time because they can be called at any time. An example of that played out recently with members of the New Rochelle Police and their recent apprehension of some suspected thieves that had been making some noise in the NorthEast.

Real Time Crime Report in New Rochelle

Back on August 2, 2024 members of the New Rochelle Police received an alert courtesy of the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center. The alert was in regard to a vehicle that had been linked to theft of a purse in the Town of Greenburgh in western Westchester County.

The suspicious vehicle was located in New Rochelle in the Home Depot parking lot. When New Rochelle Police arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle parked and unoccupied with no signs of the suspects. Officers then set up surveillance and began monitoring the vehicle while also contacting Greenburgh PD Detectives.

According to the press release from the New Rochelle Police Department, while NRPD officers awaited the arrival of the Greenburgh PD Detectives, the three suspects returned to their vehicle and began to driveaway. It was at this time that the New Rochelle officers went into action.

Suspects Stopped and Fraudulent Purchases

Before the suspects could drive away, the New Rochelle police officers successfully stopped the vehicle and began an investigation. In the investigation process they quickly discovered that the three suspects had extraditable warrants out of the State Delaware.

In addition, the suspects had also just made "fraudulent purchases" out of the New Rochelle Home Depot that they had just visited. As the investigation continued, officers also discovered that the suspects had made more fraudulent purchases at a nearby Gamestop in New Rochelle prior to the fraudulent purchases made in the Home Depot.

Officers were able to visibly identify that located in the suspects vehicle were four PlayStation 5 consoles, two Nintendo Switch gaming devices and other bagged items. In total the suspects were in possession of more than $6,000 dollars in allegedly stolen property ($6359.68 to be exact).

Suspects Identified, Arrested and Charged

With the gathered information, each of the three suspects were then placed under arrest. The suspects were identified as 31-year old Luis Arellano-Corrales, 38-year old Monica Cuba-Medina and 58-year old Marco Rodriguez-Perez all of Patterson, New Jersey.

In addition to the warrants already out for their arrests, each of the three suspects were also charged with the following offenses...

NYS Penal Law Section 145.45 Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4 th Degree (2 Counts) – E Felony

Degree (2 Counts) – E Felony NYS Penal Law Section 155.30 Grand Larceny 4 th Degree – E Felony

Degree – E Felony NYS Criminal Procedure Law Section 570.06 Fugitive from Justice – Felony Out of State

The Press release did not state where it was the suspects were to be taken and it also did not state when the suspects would be appearing in court.

