Suspect Apprehended Linked to Multiple Burglaries in Westchester County

Police in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle continue to be incredibly active with the announcement of yet another arrest, this latest arrest being tied to a pair of recent burglaries that had occurred in the city.

Burglaries in New Rochelle

This incident that lead to the suspects arrest occurred back on Saturday, March 15, 2025 when New Rochelle Police were alerted to and responded to commercial burglar alarm that went off during the early morning hours.

According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, officers arrived to the alarm location at 212 North Avenue approximately at 4:50am. Upon arriving arriving at the scene, officers immidiately noticed the front window of the establishment had been shattered with rock, which is an indication for a break-in.

Fast and efficient investigative work by the officers allowed them to develop leads and those leads quickly lead to the identification of a suspect. That suspect was found and stopped soon after.

The suspect was identified as 25-year old, New York resident Marcos Veloz. When officers stopped Veloz, they found him to be in possession of a particular set of tools which included a prybar, hatchet, and mallet. Officers deduced that these tools were consistent with method of entry that was observed at the crime scene.

Cases Come Together

As the police continued their investigation, officers made note of the striking similarities between this burglary incident and another burglary incident that had occurred earlier in the same week. That prior incident occurred on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at a business located on Main Street.

In both cases, entry into the establishments were gained by forced means, which indicated a pattern of criminal behavior. Officers would continue to investigate both burglary incidents and with enough evidence gathered, they were able to conclusively link the Veloz to both burglary incidents.

Veloz officially has been charged for both burglaries and is facing two (2) counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), two (2) counts of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree and the Misdemeanor charge of Possession of Burglars Tools.

As they have done many times previously, anyone with information on this case may contact the New Rochelle Police Department via their non-emergency line at (914) 654-2300-or anonymously at 914-632-COPS.

