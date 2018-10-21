Surplus County Vehicle and Equipment Online Auction

The auction is going on through the end of the month.

Nearly 40 vehicles and equipment items are available during Dutchess County's Surplus County Vehicle and Equipment Auction online.

Vehicles available for auction include: police vehicles, vans, pickups, trucks, SUVs, and ATVs. Equipment items available for auction include mowers, kitchen equipment, bus parts, and more. The online auction is underway now until 8pm on Tuesday, October 30th.

Vehicles and equipment can be previewed on October 29th and 30th from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Dutchess County Auto Center, located at 570 Salt Point Turnpike in Poughkeepsie.

All bidders must register online and select the appropriate auction. All items are sold as-is. All lots must be paid in full before picking up.