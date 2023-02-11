Hudson Valley Should Make A Last Minute Super Bowl Ad

As we all get ready to watch the Super Bowl there is no question that we will be looking forward to the snacks and the party with friends. Hopefully, your Super Bowl boxes are all bought and all you are left with is sitting back and watching the game. And of course the commercials.

I always enjoy the snacks and I usually enjoy part of the game but the reason I watch is for the commercials. Every Year I look forward to the Super Bowl commercials. I hate when they release them early, I like watching them as they are revealed during in the game. I have even been known to rewind to immediately watch some commercials again. You can say you'd hate watching the game with me it won't hurt my feelings.

Super Bowl Ad Ideas for the Hudson Valley

So with my anticipation growing to see what ads we get to enjoy this year, I got thinking I can't be the only one who gets excited about the commercials. I also started thinking what if the Hudson Valley made its own Super Bowl ad? So I put it out there and got some great ideas.

I asked on Facebook if the Hudson Valley was creating a Super Bowl ad so answer three questions. Where should the commercial be filmed? What animal should we include and what beer or food should be featured? I don't know if I could come up with just one but if I had to choose I would say film it on Bannerman's Island with a Bear, a Newburghing company MegaBoss IPA and a P&G's Mac Truck Burger.

Ideas for Where and What Should be in a Hudson Valley Super Bowl Ad

Tanya said: We should film it at Plan Bee Brewery with a bee as the animal. Her food choice was a burger and fries which she added a Plan Bee Brewery Beer too.

Elizabeth Said: We should film it at a firehouse, I think the new Wallkil firehouse would work I think. She picked a Dalmatian for her animal and she has us eating cookies

Karyn said: Film it on a farm with cows. I am thinking that Hudson Valley Grass Fed Beef in Montgomery, New York would work. She also has us eating a burger and fries. Not sure how the cows would feel about that but I have heard good things about Hudson Valley Grass Fed Beef so their burgers would make a good meal.

Lisa Said: We need to film in an Orchard. She selected goats as her ad animal and her beverage would be Hard cider. Kettleborough Cider House would be perfect. As for the goat, I am not sure but they do seem to have a very sweet dog.

If you have an idea for an ad feel free to leave it in the comments we would love to hear your idea.

Maybe We Could Get a Hudson Valley Celebrities to be in the Ad

